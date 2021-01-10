Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTX stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

