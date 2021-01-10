Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Cosan by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of CZZ opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

