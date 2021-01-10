Cosmo Coin Price Tops $0.0009 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $627,766.36 and $2,937.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.