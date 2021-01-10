Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $757.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.25 or 0.00016623 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,406.34 or 0.99506092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 266,383,926 coins and its circulating supply is 208,599,323 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

