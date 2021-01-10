COTI (COTI) One Day Volume Hits $10.25 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $30.80 million and $10.25 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

