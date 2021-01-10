Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $64,552.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.