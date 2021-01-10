CPChain Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $117,365.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00382689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00033273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001735 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.01216911 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.