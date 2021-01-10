Cream (CRM) Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $54,697.91 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.02 or 1.00271924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00381662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00495821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00149607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00028294 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.