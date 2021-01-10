Cream Finance Market Cap Achieves $12.80 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $85.38 or 0.00231530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

