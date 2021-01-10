Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $416.82 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $416.82 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.97 or 1.00517260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012683 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,755 coins and its circulating supply is 539,080,969 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

