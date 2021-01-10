Credits Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Credits has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $81,437.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

