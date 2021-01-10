Critical Analysis: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneSpaWorld and AVP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than AVP.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67% AVP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of AVP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.46 -$41.03 million $0.16 60.56 AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AVP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats AVP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About AVP

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

