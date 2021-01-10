Critical Comparison: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) versus Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus price target of $72.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than ICC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and ICC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.78 $2.00 billion $4.20 20.90 ICC $59.53 million 0.78 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88% ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats ICC on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.