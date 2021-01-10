Critical Contrast: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flex LNG and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

EuroDry has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.60 $16.97 million N/A N/A EuroDry $27.24 million 0.56 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -9.57

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% EuroDry -17.85% -8.95% -3.03%

Summary

Flex LNG beats EuroDry on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. EuroDry Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.