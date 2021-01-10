CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $66,935.46 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $66,935.46 and $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

