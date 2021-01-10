CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $465,907.71 and $9.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,635,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,327,912 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.