Crust Price Reaches $3.81 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00011138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $628,646.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

