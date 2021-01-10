Cryptaur Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 24% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $10,076.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

