Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $96.93 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Dcoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,620,091,323 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DigiFinex, BiteBTC, Bithumb Global, IDEX, OceanEx, Indodax, Fatbtc, CPDAX, DDEX, OKEx, Dcoin, Huobi Global, ABCC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bibox, CoinTiger, KuCoin, BigONE, Huobi Korea, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

