Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $462,168.93 and approximately $8,140.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

