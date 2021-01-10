Crypto Sports Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $681,088.16 and approximately $7,735.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

