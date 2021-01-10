Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Cap of $13.37 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $37,049.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

