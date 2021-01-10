CRYPTO20 Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $22,098.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003744 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,482,485 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

