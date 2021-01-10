CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 597.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $249,226.54 and $2.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00655089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00242662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013715 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

