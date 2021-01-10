CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $217,957.29 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.