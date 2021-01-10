Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market cap of $4.83 million and $1,981.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

