Cryptonex (CNX) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00012767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $267.74 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.