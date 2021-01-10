CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,624.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $26,624.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00636253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013073 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars.

