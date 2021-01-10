Cube (AUTO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $316.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

