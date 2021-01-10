Cube Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Cube has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $323.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.06 or 0.04290797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00306677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

