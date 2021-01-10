Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.52

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Curio has a market cap of $948,496.34 and approximately $54,073.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

