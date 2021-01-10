Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $110.16 million and $92.08 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

