Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87.75 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $118.49 million and $87.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

