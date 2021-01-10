CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 94.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $20,399.54 and $4.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

