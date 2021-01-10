CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $22,941.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00110915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,211.33 or 0.86509424 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,731,030 coins and its circulating supply is 125,731,030 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

