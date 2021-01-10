CUTcoin Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $24,116.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,674,984 coins and its circulating supply is 125,674,984 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

