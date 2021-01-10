cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Tops $45.46 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,545.74 or 0.11382151 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $45.46 million and $1.28 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00628984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.