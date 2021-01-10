cVault.finance Price Reaches $3,938.23 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $39.38 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $3,938.23 or 0.11046380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00250926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.07 or 0.84896474 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.