CVCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $137,120.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.