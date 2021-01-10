CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00411760 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,638.17 or 0.99961947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

