CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.12

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $122.81 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

