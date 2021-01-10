DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.69 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. DAD has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00324847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.03855661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014556 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.