DAEX (DAX) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $33,034.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

