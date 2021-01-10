Dai Price Down 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Dai has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $481.37 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013647 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,423,022,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,022,400 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

