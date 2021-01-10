Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Dana worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 144,923 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.