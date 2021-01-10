DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $197,419.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbox, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,181,395,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, STEX, Bitmart, txbit.io and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

