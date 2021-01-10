DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 142.7% higher against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $118,635.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,180,617,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

