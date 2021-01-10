Dash Price Hits $137.14 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $137.14 or 0.00346293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $2.83 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033043 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.01247418 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,913,100 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.