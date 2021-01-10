Dash Price Tops $143.31 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $143.31 or 0.00377842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $3.51 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01198206 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,914,023 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

