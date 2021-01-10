DaTa eXchange Trading 41% Higher Over Last Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

